type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYou can spend money on me but I won’t open my legs...
Entertainment

You can spend money on me but I won’t open my legs for you – Efia Odo

By Kweku Derrick
Efia Odo
Efia Odo
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Andrea Owusu, known in showbiz circles as Efia Odo, says she has given up on love, years after her hurtful break up with her ex-boyfriend, Kwaku Revloe.

Some months ago, Efia Odo shared her struggles about finding true love again, lamenting how every man she falls in love with only wants to sleep with her and dump her.

After an unsuccessful exploration on the boyfriend market, she has decided to stay single and celibate until further notice.

Without mincing words, Efia Odo has taken to social media to announce her stance on dating.

In a tweet, she advised men bombarding her DMs with proposals to stop wasting their time, stating categorically that she is no longer looking for love.

Efia however noted she’s willing to accept money from any man who wants to spend it on her but she won’t spread out her legs in exchange for the gesture.

“I’m looking for love so y’all can stop emailing me. But if you wanna spend some cash I’ll gladly accept but don’t expect any pussy. You gone have to jerk off to but a nut”

See her tweet below.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 25, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
87.5 ° F
87.5 °
87.5 °
60 %
2.6mph
64 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News