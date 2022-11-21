type here...
You can sue if your tailor fails to sew your Christmas dress on time – Lawyer

By Albert
You can sue if your tailor fails to sew your Christmas dress on time - Lawyer
Customers have the legal right to sue their tailors who fail to sew their Christmas dresses on time.

According to the law lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Law School, Kweku Attakora Dwomoh, customers can go to court to seek redress if they felt let done by their tailors.

An agreement of deadlines between a dressmaker and a client is recognized by law, he said in a JoyNews interview, so if the dressmaker breaks his or her end of the contract, the dissatisfied client may seek damages.

The UPSA law lecturer made these comments in response to discussions on buyer’s rights.

He emphasized during the aforementioned discussions that, like sellers, buyers have rights that are recognized by law.

He claims that one of these rights is the right of purchasers to obtain the precise things they bought from sellers.

Regarding consumer rights, he urged the development of pertinent regulations to preserve purchasers’ interests and daily transactions.

“Time of delivery in a contract is a condition. So if I tell you that I want [a dress] on the 24th; even with that there are two points in there.

The time of the delivery and the purpose. I tell you I need my jacket or my attire for Christmas. I tell you I need it by the 24th.

You decide to deliver by the 1st. You would have breached that agreement that we had and the buyer is entitled to reject it”, he added.

