You cannot be successful if you use your hand to remove women’s underwear- Salomey president

Salomey’s president, Gideon has stated the Dos and Don’ts as far as a man sleeping with a woman is concerned.

Speaking with Akosua of Gh Page, the Salomey President stated that whether a man can become successful or not, sometimes depends on how they sleep with a woman.

According to him, if a man uses their hand to remove the panties or underwear of a lady during sexual intercourse, it becomes very difficult for them to become successful.

He said, “We have dresses we prescribe for our clients. We even have panties. Because we have panty scatter used to cut panties into two”.

He added that “if you are a Salomey officer and try to use your hand to remove a lady’s underwear, you cannot become successful. You will meet a lot of ladies, so are you telling me that you would be holding every woman’s underwear?”

“So, instead of using one’s hand to cut the pants, we give our people a panty scatter to use in cutting the pants. ” underwear”, he concluded.