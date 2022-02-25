“You cannot destroy my son”- Black Sherif’s “mum” attacks and blasts DJ Slim and his former manager

- Advertisement -

Black Sgerif’s internet godmother has taken to the internet to attack & blast DJ Slim and the musician’s former manager for needlessly and wickedly tarnishing his son’s image

For the past few days, Black Sherif has been trending on the internet on a bad note after DJ Slim asserted on Radio 1 FM that he has fleed from his manager’s house.

As wildly averred by DJ Slim, Black Sherif smartly went o sign a new contract with another record label without the knowledge of his former boss.

DJ Slim additionally stated on live radio that Black Sherif’s former manager pumped a whopping $300,000 into his career before he was able to hit the limelight.

Amidst the brouhaha, Black Sherif’s godmother has launched an attack on DJ Slim for smearing his son’s reputation during an aggressive Facebook live.

According to her, they can never bring her son down no matter how hard they try.

Shockingly, Black Sherif has also remained silent on the issue making it seem that there’s some sort of truth on the evil charges levelled against him