You Cannot Succeed Alone- Empress Gifty Advises

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty has stated that the strength of a broom is in its power, hence, gospel musicians should try and form a team.

Speaking during an interview on Adom FM, Empress Gifty attributed the downfall and bankruptcy of Ghanaian gospel musicians to the fact that most of them work alone.

The Gospel musician said that she has witnessed several instances where Gospel musicians from Nigeria and other jurisdictions were paid between 10, 000 and 20, 000 dollars.

She claims the same cannot be said about Gospel musicians in Ghana, as she detailed why such happens.

Empress Gifty has said that most of the Gospel musicians work alone, and as a result, they find it extremely difficult to beautify their craft.

She disclosed that as a Gospel musician, one needs a manager, a marketer, and a writer among other professionals to form a team.