Event MC and Blogger, Mr Tabernacle has charged singer Sefa to embrace controversies as part of her craft to enable her to thrive in the entertainment industry.

His comment was in responds to the “E Choke” hitmaker’s recent statement that she does not want to copy the tactics of other artiste who rely on controversies to stay relevant.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on 107.9 YFM, Sefa intimated that she wants her followers and music enthusiasts to know her for her craft hence she does not make room for controversies around her.

“I just want people to know me for the music and know me for my craft. I don’t have time and energy to be bringing controversies to myself so people talk about. My spirit does not like it when people talk about me,” she said.

However, speaking as a panellist on Hello Entertainment review with Dave Hammer, Mr Tabernacle said no artiste can shy away from controversy and expect to succeed in entertainment industry.

According to him, the showbiz industry favours persons who channel some of their energy into courting controversies and inciting conversations to sell their craft.

Watch the video below: