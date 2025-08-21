You can’t compete with me- Nana Ama McBrown slaps sense into Empress Gifty

Kumawood actress who doubles as a media personality, Nana Ama McBrown better known with the pseudonym Her Excellency has subtly taken a swipe at Empress Gifty.

The actress posted a beautiful video of herself and used the background sound to subtly fire a shot at her rival, Empress Gifty.

In the background sound, Empress, without mentioning any name stated emphatically that she is the best version of herself, stating that no one could compete with her.

Empress disclosed that she has been through a lot of challenges that the anonymous person who tries to compete with her can’t even face.

Shockingly, Nana Ama McBrown stated that even the person who tries to compete with her emulates her, hence, she is the best and will forever be.

McBrown didn’t mention Empress’ name, however, social media in-laws have concluded that the shade is directed at Empress Gifty.