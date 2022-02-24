type here...
"You can't dim my shine" – Emotional video of Black Sherif singing his out resurfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Black Sherif
Promising Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name Black Sherif has been trending on the internet for the past 72 hours after DJ Smlim of Radio 1 wildly alleged that he has packed out his manager’s house.

Although, both Black Sherif and his manager have remained silent on the whole brouhaha but a host of Ghanaians are bashing the former for betraying the trust the latter had for him.

Other worried critics have also put forward that people like Black Sherif are the reason the rich men in the country are hesitant to invest in our showbiz industry.

Well, amidst the brouhaha, an old video of Black Sherif emotionally singing his heart out has resurfaced.

In this video that evokes emotions, Black Sherif was talking about the hardships he endured before hitting the limelight.

He also firmly stated that no one can dim his shine no matter how hard that person tries.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Thursday, February 24, 2022
