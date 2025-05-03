You can’t do national service if you don’t have Ghana card- NSA boss

The acting Director General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Felix Gyamfi has stated that henceforth, no Ghana card, and no national service.

Felix Gyamfi made the announcement when he was speaking on Joy FM’s GhanaConnect monitored by Gh Page.

According to him, “If you don’t have a Ghana Card, you are not allowed to do national service”.

The director believes “Ghana Card is a high-level form of identification that bars those with questionable identity from entering the system”.

He added “If you are from a school that is not properly accredited by GTEC, you should not be doing national service. These are institutions of questionable character.”