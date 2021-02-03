You can’t just walk into a lab and get a COVID test- Laboratory Scientists inform Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Association of Biomedical Laboratory Scientists (GAMBMLS) has disclosed the necessary requirements for the free COVID-19 test to be administered to Ghanaians.

Speaking to Citi FM, Dr Dennis Adu Gyamfi, Public Relations Officer of GABMLS explained that there was a process to go through for anyone who walks into a laboratory to be tested.

Dr Dennis mentioned that anyone looking to be tested should produce a referral letter from an approved hospital to be attended to.

Without meeting this requirement, he said that free testing could not be done.

“You just don’t walk into a laboratory saying you are going to do a COVID test,” he said. It must be requested, it must go through the Surveillance Outbreak Response Analyses tool or system, that it is where nationally we can all see the data that is coming from laboratories and we use it to manage what we are having from our end,” Dr Dennis explained.