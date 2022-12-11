Home Entertainment “You can’t pay for this body” – Efia Odo rudely snubs JayBhad

Efia Odo rudely turned down a romantic invitation from JayBahd.

In a viral social media video, JayBahd was left in a state of helplessness when he was flattered by Efia Odo’s saucy body.

Clad in what could be described as a stripper’s attire, Jahbahd could not deal with the urge to approach her.

However, he was broke-shamed and snubbed by Efia Odo who said he did not qualify for her body because he had no financial muscle.

“You can’t afford this body” – Efia Odo said to him after he continued to talk her into accepting him.

