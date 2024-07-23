“You claim you don’t know him but you composed a song for him” – King Asu B rains fire on K.K Fosu (Video)

Entertainment critic and analyst, King Asu B, has boldly called out K.K Fosu over his earlier comments about John Claude’s funeral.

As we all know, K.K. Fosu emphatically stated that he doesn’t know John Claude during an interview with Sister Sandy.

As alleged by K.K Fosu, the first time he saw John Claude was the day they got involved in the deadly accident.

This comment from K.K Fosu has triggered millions of Ghanaians to bash the award-winning singer.

Reacting to K.K Fosu’s comments, King Asu B, has expressed his complete disappointment in K.K Fosu.

Speaking on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, King Asu B firmly stated that K.K Fosu showed immaturity with his comments.

According to King Asu B, if K.K Fosu claims he doesn’t know John Claude, then why did he compose a song for him?

Watch the video below to know more…