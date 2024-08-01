The mother of the alleged side chic of renowned broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere has gone hard on the presenter after he denied having an affair with her daughter.

According to the woman identified as Madam Joyce and based in Hamburg, Germany, Paul Adom Otchere has been in a relationship with her daughter since 2020.

She went on to state that Paul got to know her daughter Maame Serwaa through her close friend, Naana, who is the sister of her daughter’s ex-husband, adding that Paul had allegedly dated the lady for 18 years.

Madam Joyce in an explosive interview with Kevin Taylor on With All Due Respect disclosed that when she saw her daughter getting closer to the presenter, she thought they were just friends not knowing they were having an affair together.

She continued that she warned her daughter about it but she paid deaf ears to her and she was the one babysitting her grandchildren while he daughter was touring the world with Paul Adom Otchere.

She added that when she informed her daughter that she couldn’t take care of her grandchildren any longer while she travelled the world, her daughter got angry and stopped talking to her to date.

Watch the video below: