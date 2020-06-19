- Advertisement -

The General Manager of GHOne TV and ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah is a year older today June 19, 2020.

Earlier today, videos and photos were circulating on social media indicating that she had received a brand new 2020 registered Range Rover among her many birthday gifts.

Ghanaian’s favorite TV presenter and actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown, took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her colleague TV personality, Nana Aba Anamoah with the caption, “You deserve more”.

As it is to be expected, many people have also trooped to social media and other platforms to wish Nana Aba a happy birthday.

Moreover, other popular celebrities wished Nana Aba Anamoah and so far it is assumed this might be her biggest birthday celebration of all time.

It is alleged that some fans believed Nana Ama McBrown’s caption, “You deserve more” to Nana Aba Anamoah was a counterattack to rumors of her 2020 Range Rover car birthday gift being fake.

The heartwarming message from McBrown had numerous of McBrown’s fans flowing in the comments to wish Nana Aba Anamoah.

@yvonne_nsang: “God bless ur years English madam”

@efya4902: “Happy birthday mommy”

@sandrabrokwah: “Happy birthday English madam love mum. God bless your new age”

See screenshot below: