You Did Not Think Wisely- Salifu Amoako Fires Church Members At Church

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Salifu Amoako did not go to church today to only preach, but to fire some shots at his church members.

This comes after the church members, thinking that they were supporting their pastor, went to the court on the day of the hearing to fight journalists.

Speaking before his congrats today, 20th August 2024, Prophet Salifu Amoako stated that this is the time his church members should control themselves.

According to him, his church members fighting journalists at the court were below the belt, warning them not to ever repeat such evil bedeviling acts.

Describing their action as senseless, Prophet Salifu Amoako said “You did not think wisely”, after which he warned his church members to keep an arm’s length from the issues of his son.