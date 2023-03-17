Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Black Stars player, has expressed sorrow for the loss of her husband, Christian Atsu.

In a tribute, the widow said her life has not been the same since she lost her beloved husband in the devastating earthquake in Turkey at the of age 31.

The tribute was read by the late footballer’s sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam as Mrs. Atsu could not control her tears when she climbed the podium.

“Lying before me today is the mortal remains of a beloved father and husband. I knew little that morning that God is going to call you home. In life, I love you dearly. In death, I do the same. It breaks my heart to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of me went with you.”

“Your love is still my guide, and though I cannot see you. You are always on my side. You were always so full of life. You seemed to be immortal. Your smile, your love, I see you in our children’s smile. You are never really gone as part of you is within them. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. But as you always say, God win. In Love, your wife.”

Christian Atsu’s burial service was held at the forecourt of the State House Friday 17 March, 2023.

The late player’s wife Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu paid an emotional tribute to him when she took to the podium.

She appeared to have managed to keep a straight face while entering the funeral grounds. However, her tipping point was when it was time to deliver her tribute.

Just as she started reading the tribute, she began to shed tears.

The late footballer’s sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam took over the reading to continue on her behalf as Mrs Atsu could not hold back her tears.

The footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others.

His body was brought to Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.