“You didn’t suffer any spiritual attack” – Nana Yeboah descends and exposes Dr Likee (Video)

Nana Yeboah has called out Dr Likee for allegedly lying to the general public that he sometimes suffers spiritual attacks.

The assertion that Dr Likee sometimes suffers from spiritual attacks was publicly shared by Kumawood actor, Wayoosi.

During an interview, Wayoosi, threw light on the spiritual life of fellow actor Dr Likee, and attributed his success in the movie industry to his deep love for God.

During the interview, Wayoosi shared insights into the prayerful nature of Dr Likee, whose real name is Akwasi Antwi.

Wayoosi also recounted several instances where Dr Likee demonstrated his commitment to his faith by encouraging others to join him in prayer.

“He is very prayerful. Akwasi Antwi calls me at 11:30 p.m. to tune in to Alpha Hour,” Wayoosi revealed, referring to the popular midnight prayer session led by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

Reacting to this, Nana Yeboah has slammed Dr Likee for lying about suffering spiritual attacks.

According to Nana Yeboah, Dr Likee is cunning and hence can come up with any kind of emotional sorry just to court public sympathy.

Speaking in an interview, Nana Yeboah firmly stated that he would tell Dr Likee straight in the face that he’s lying if they were to meet face to face.