Ghanaian entertainment Journalist and pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has cautioned Blakk Rasta to put a stop to his constant criticism aimed at Sarkodie.

In a post on social media, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo indicated that Blakk Rasta is doing way too much with his criticisms.

Arnold averred that he has no qualms with the reggae artist expressing his opinion on the feature but he is overdoing it.

“Senior Blakk Rasta, Please, I had no qualms with you expressing your opinion on the song but now, I strongly believe you are doing way too much. Stop it! Stop stop! Please Stop!”, Arnold stated.

This comes after Blakk Rasta described the historic collaboration between Sarkodie and the late Bob Marley as a desecration of his (Bob Marley) legacy.

He added that Sarkodie’s rap on hit song ‘Stir it Up’ was one-way and unimpressive and that it was needless.

In a recent post on Twitter, Blakk Rasta described the collaboration as posthumous and asked of its importance.

His comments came under heavy attacks where some social media users labelled him as jealous.