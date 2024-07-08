Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has given it to Chef Smith ‘wotowoto’ insisting that he deserves to die and not be amongst the living for what he has done.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Chef Smith is a typical example of why people fail to help others in need because it would come out that they lied about the whole thing.

She wondered why Chef Smith knowing that all he was doing was a lie would make the sponsors spend over Ghc300K on him and all he could do was to shed crocodile tears for public sympathy.

She posted: “The most useless human being and the most wicked person on this planet is this fool…No wonder people don’t help anymore….you quietly wasted someone’s 300,000 ghs in your lies and you are here shedding crocodile tears over something premeditated. Why didn’t you die?? You don’t deserve to live..you are very wicked, heartless and a criminal!!!! Forging documents is a crime, and even your chef’s certificate is forged.

Nkwasiasem nkoaaa, when we are talking of corruption this one too will be saying some…fraudster.”

See screenshot below: