You Don’t Even Have Classmates And You Are Talking About Class- Akufo Addo Slaps Mahama

The president of Ghana, president Akufo Addo has dragged former president and the flag bearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

The president was speaking at the launch of 5G in Ghana when he decided to use that as an opportunity to fire shot at the former president.

President Akufo Addo does not understand why the former president will publicly state that the vice president who doubles as the flag bearer of the NPP is not his class.

He claims he does not understand the class the former president was talking about because the class of the former president is a class no personality would like to be.

According to him, and to the best of his knowledge, the only class he knows of is the class of the former president being the only president who served only a term because he was voted out due to his abysmal performance.

The president noted that this is a class he does not want his vice president to be, hence, i feed, Bawumia is not the former president’s class.