GhPageNewsYou don't have any power, azaa man - Okatakyie Afrifa fires back...
News

You don’t have any power, azaa man – Okatakyie Afrifa fires back at Opambour

By Armani Brooklyn
Opambour
Opambour

Okatakyie Afrifa has fired back at Opmabour following his threats at him days ago.

As we all know, weeks ago, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, the General Overseer of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, questioned the concept of the Ghana Card initiated by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

Speaking during a Clergy meeting with former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, November 11, Opambour queried the public on the essence of the card.

“Can the Ghana Card give us free cars?”, he repeatedly asked.

- GhPage
IMG 8539

Reacting to the question, Vim Lady took a deep swipe at Opambour, also known as Prophet 1.

Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page, Vim lady schooled Opambour on the relevance of the Ghana card.

-- AD --

Opmabour in turn threatened to curse her for describing him as a low-minded person.

Okatakyie Afrifa joined the fight to defend Vim Lady and this is what triggered Opambour to curse him.

Okatakyie Afrifa has replied to Opmabour’s curse and death threats and according to him, he has now power.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, November 18, 2024
Accra
few clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
75 %
0.9mph
22 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways