You don’t have any power, azaa man – Okatakyie Afrifa fires back at Opambour

Okatakyie Afrifa has fired back at Opmabour following his threats at him days ago.

As we all know, weeks ago, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, the General Overseer of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, questioned the concept of the Ghana Card initiated by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

Speaking during a Clergy meeting with former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, November 11, Opambour queried the public on the essence of the card.

“Can the Ghana Card give us free cars?”, he repeatedly asked.

Reacting to the question, Vim Lady took a deep swipe at Opambour, also known as Prophet 1.

Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page, Vim lady schooled Opambour on the relevance of the Ghana card.

Opmabour in turn threatened to curse her for describing him as a low-minded person.

Okatakyie Afrifa joined the fight to defend Vim Lady and this is what triggered Opambour to curse him.

Okatakyie Afrifa has replied to Opmabour’s curse and death threats and according to him, he has now power.