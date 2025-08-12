You don’t have any sense to interview me- Lilwin insults McBrown, Kwaku Manu & Emelia Brobbey

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has taken a swipe at McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, and Kwaku Manu.

The actor has in a recent interview said that the aforementioned trio are the last people he would allow to interview him, stating that they lack sense.

The actor claims the trio became “forced” journalists after the Kumawood movie industry was mitigated some years ago.

He noted that they have called him countless times for interviews, but he refused to speak to them because he feels they do not have the sense to interview him.

Lilwin revealed that these industry players have skeletons in their cupboards but they leave theirs and try to interview others so that if the other lacks sense, they end up falling prey.

“I won’t sit down for my colleague actor or actress who became a journalist by force following the mitigation of the industry to interview me. I will not allow them to leave their issues at home to ask me questions for me to answer them. What sense of you have to interview me?”, the actor said.

