type here...
Entertainment

You don’t have any sense to interview me- Lilwin insults McBrown, Kwaku Manu & Emelia Brobbey

By Mzta Churchill

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has taken a swipe at McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, and Kwaku Manu.

The actor has in a recent interview said that the aforementioned trio are the last people he would allow to interview him, stating that they lack sense.

The actor claims the trio became “forced” journalists after the Kumawood movie industry was mitigated some years ago.

He noted that they have called him countless times for interviews, but he refused to speak to them because he feels they do not have the sense to interview him.

READ ALSO: What I went looking for far away is just right here- brokenhearted Patapaa congratulates Davido & Chioma

Lilwin revealed that these industry players have skeletons in their cupboards but they leave theirs and try to interview others so that if the other lacks sense, they end up falling prey.

“I won’t sit down for my colleague actor or actress who became a journalist by force following the mitigation of the industry to interview me. I will not allow them to leave their issues at home to ask me questions for me to answer them. What sense of you have to interview me?”, the actor said.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1Ap5T72PGk/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Hunger made me talk like a fool- Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko speaks after expressing happiness over helicopter crash

What I went looking for far away is just right here- brokenhearted Patapaa congratulates Davido & Chioma

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, August 12, 2025
25.1 C
Accra

Also Read

Kwame A Plus replies to Prophet Roja’s doom prophecy about him

Prophet Roja and Kwame A Plus

My boyfriend sleeps with me every day I visit him, he started sleeping with me when I was 7 years old- lady says

Bechem: SDA church members perish in a gory accident

Bechem Accident

Tipsy Efia Odo slammed for sharing inappopirate video online

Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah’s mother speaks

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways