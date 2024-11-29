You Don’t Know Anything- Sean Paul Disgraces Prophet On Live Interview

Controversial Kumawood actor, Sean Paul has denigrated a man of God identified as Prophet Major.

This comes after the duo clashed at an interview on Gh Page TV, hosted by the CEO of Gh Page, Rashard.

It all started when Prophet Major, who was the invited personality decided to drag Sean Paul during his submission.

Sean Paul, who was also watching the interview felt bad, especially when the man of God bathed him with insults, and decided to call so that if possible, he could ask the man of God some questions.

The Kumawood actor asked the man of God a question, which the latter couldn’t answer, hence, fired shots at him for knowing nothing, but bragging about being a man of God.

According to Sean Paul, there is a big difference between the words; Christianity and Christian.