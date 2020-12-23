You don’t own any of your expensive cars; stop deceiving the youth- Mona Gucci calls out Afia Schwar

- Advertisement -

Just when we thought Mona Gucci had given up the fight with Afia Schwarzenegger, she has poked at the comedienne revealing that Afia doesn’t own any of her expensive cars.

Mona Gucci and Afia Schwar have been at each other’s necks after the latter went for the media personality and even the owners of Kantanka TV for defaming her and her family.

According to Afia, Mona on her Linkup with Mona Show, for several months, had been attacking herself and her family.

Mona, amidst her banter with Afia on social media, went silent presumably because she had been cautioned by her employers not to respond.

However, she has come out with some damning revelation about Afia as she claims most of her expensive cars put on display are not hers.

In an Instagram post captioned, ”AFIA Shwarzneggar the G-wagon n Range Rover VELAR belongs to the Lebanese woman u stayed with for 3days and she sacked u …??…stop deceiving the youth….respecting my parents n bosses doesn’t mean am scared of u… my anger is expensive u can’t buy it”, the TV personality called Afia out.

According to her, the combative Afia lives a fake luxurious life and asked the youth not to be deceived by it.

Meanwhile, at the Golden Movie Awards held over the weekend, Afia Schwarzenegger went to the event with a police escort.

Fans suggests that the actress now lives in fear after she abused not only Mona Gucci but the revered innovator, Safo Kantanka, who doubles as the owner of Kantanka TV.