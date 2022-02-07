- Advertisement -

Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite has been dominating the headlines for nearly a week following his plush birthday bash that has become the talk of the town.

The billionaire turned 60 years on Wednesday, February 2, 2020, and celebrated the day in a grand style with a birthday dinner that saw the popular names in the country representing in their full regalia.

The millionaire, who owns the Despite Group of Companies, opted to acquire one of the most expensive rides in the world to climax the grand celebration of his birthday.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite unveiled a customized 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 – the first of its kind in West Africa.

The luxurious vehicle is estimated to be selling at a baseline price of $3 million (equivalent to GHS24,518,250).

Dr Despite’s ostentatious birthday celebration has been greeted with mixed reactions from members of the public who have shared their candid opinion on social media.

While some well-meaning Ghanaians are happy to see the businessman living a fulfilled life after years of hard work, others have also chided him for what they describe as unnecessary spending on liabilities.

One social media user who was peeved after learning of Despite’s purchase of a Bugatti took to Twitter to slam the CEO claiming he does not pay his workers well.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Despite no dey pay in workers well but he buy Bugatti hmm”

The statement has triggered outrage on Twitter as other netizens have condemned the tweeter for undermining the hard work of the CEO of the Despite Group of Companies.

Check out some responses we sampled below