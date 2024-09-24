Broda Sammy has disclosed the possible reason why some ladies in the church are single citing it on their choice of dressing.

According to the controversial Gospel musician, most of these ladies are single because they have poor fashion sense and this is a total turn-off for the male in the church.

Citing an example, he used Evangelist Diana Asamoah saying when she was dressing like an old lady, no one was interested in her but since she started dressing up, she is now looking beautiful in the eyes of men.

He added that the men in the church would continue to marry ladies they pick up in the nightclub than church ladies looking like old women.

Broda Sammy said: “You’ll go to the church and see young women tie their hair in scarf. They wear long dresses that cover them up and make them look shapeless. How will a young man looking for a wife be attracted to something like that? If you dress like an old woman, the young men will keep picking wives from the clubs. The women in these clubs dress to attract.”

