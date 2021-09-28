type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYou are a foolish something -Shatta Wale goes after Sadiq again
Entertainment

You are a foolish something -Shatta Wale goes after Sadiq again

By Lizbeth Brown
Sadiq and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale is not ending his dispute with the CEO of 3 Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu anytime soon as he has taken a swipe at him in a post on social media.

The dancehall musician expressed his displeasure over how Ghanaians have turned a blind eye to the recent shots Sadiq fired at him.

According to Shatta Wale, the recent tweet by Sadiq was directed at him and no one has called him (Sadiq) to order.

The ‘My Level’ hitmaker who felt disrespected, hurled insults at Sadiq and asked the public to call the 3 Music boss to order.

This is Sadiq’s post that Shatta Wale felt was directed at him;

Read Shatta Wale’s reply below;

It can be recalled that Sadiq and Shatta Wale have been at each other’s throats for some weeks now.

It all started after Shatta Wale passed a comment about how artistes invest huge sums of money in shooting music videos.

This statement by Shatta Wale was condemned by some industry players including Sadiq which has resulted in the two personalities throwing shots at each other.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
3.8mph
20 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News