- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale is not ending his dispute with the CEO of 3 Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu anytime soon as he has taken a swipe at him in a post on social media.

The dancehall musician expressed his displeasure over how Ghanaians have turned a blind eye to the recent shots Sadiq fired at him.

According to Shatta Wale, the recent tweet by Sadiq was directed at him and no one has called him (Sadiq) to order.

The ‘My Level’ hitmaker who felt disrespected, hurled insults at Sadiq and asked the public to call the 3 Music boss to order.

This is Sadiq’s post that Shatta Wale felt was directed at him;

Read Shatta Wale’s reply below;

It can be recalled that Sadiq and Shatta Wale have been at each other’s throats for some weeks now.

It all started after Shatta Wale passed a comment about how artistes invest huge sums of money in shooting music videos.

This statement by Shatta Wale was condemned by some industry players including Sadiq which has resulted in the two personalities throwing shots at each other.