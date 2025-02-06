You Get Money To Buy Pants But Can’t Feed Yourself, Wabodam- Kevin Taylor Drags Nursing Students

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has taken a swipe at nursing students who have reacted negatively to the minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu’s recent statement.

Speaking during the recent episode of his “All due respect” show, Kevin Taylor said that he sees nothing wrong with the decision by the NDC.

Kevin Taylor has said that the nursing trainees like free things too much, claiming they cannot get everything free like they want.

He fired them, saying that they spend so much money on themselves, buying panties among other irrelevant things but want the government to take care of themselves.

According to Kevin Taylor, if these nursing trainee students cannot welcome the new initiative by the NDC, the should just stop schooling and focus on other things that are relevant to them.