You have an abnormal womb reason you’ve given birth to abnormal kids – Seyram to NDA (Video)

In the fast-paced world of social media, controversies often arise, and the latest involves a heated exchange between controversial content creator Naana Donkor Arthur and slay queen Seyram Dablah.

The drama unfolded after Seyram’s case against her sugar daddy was thrown out of court leading to a barrage of criticisms directed at her.

The Backstory:

Seyram Adablah, known for her lifestyle as a professional side chick, faced heavy criticisms following the dismissal of her legal case against her former sugar daddy Mr Ernest Kwesi Nimako.

In a surprising turn of events, Naana Donkor Arthur, a U.S.-based Ghanaian social commentator, waded into the matter, delivering scathing remarks about Seyram’s choices and actions.

Naana Donkor’s Criticism:

In a self-recorded video, Naana Donkor did not mince words as she criticized Seyram for engaging in relationships with married men which is immoral.

She openly expressed her disapproval and called out Seyram for what she deemed as shameless behaviour.

The Retaliation:

However, the controversy did not end there. Seyram Dablah swiftly retaliated and launched a counterattack on Naana Donkor.

In a bold response, Seyram attacked Naana, questioning her sanity and claiming that she is not normal.

Seyram went further to suggest that Naana Donkor’s children are abnormal and accused her of exploiting their illnesses for social media attention.

The Social Media Spectacle:

As the feud has escalated, Ghanaians on various social media platforms have chimed in and expressed their opinions on the ongoing spat.

Many have criticized Naana Donkor for always meddling in matters that do not concern her, while others have condemned Seyram for her attacks on Naana’s family.

Amid the social media spectacle, a growing number of Ghanaians have called for both Naana Donkor and Seyram Dablah to exercise restraint.

The public consensus seems to lean towards discouraging personal attacks and encouraging more constructive dialogue on social issues.

Watch the video below to know more…

