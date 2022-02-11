type here...
GhPageNewsYou have been enjoying FREE SHS, you should be willing to pay...
News

You have been enjoying FREE SHS, you should be willing to pay E-LEVY – Finance Minister

By Albert
You have been enjoying FREE SHS, you should be willing to pay E-LEVY - Finance Minister
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has said Ghanaians should expect to pay the E-LEVY by taking the benefit of FREE SHS to the entire populace into greater consideration.

According to him, people who have enjoyed FREE SHS should accept to pay E-LEVY in order to make it possible for others to enjoy it too.

Speaking at a Townhall Meeting in Tamale on E-LEVY, Ken Ofori Atta said he has been appalled by the gross rejection of the policy by the youth and especially individuals who have benefited from FREE SHS.

“So when I see the energy especially with which graduates who have gone through free senior high are against E-levy, I ask whether they are calculating what the cost is. And I ask in truthfulness that does any graduate make more than 8000 or 5000?

“Assuming you are a graduate and you even made 100,000 cedis a year and you transfer all of that through MoMo, how much will that be? 10 percent of 100,000 is 10,000 , so a third of that is 3000. So 3000 cedis for your roads , for your free education , for all of that and you are up in arms.

“So truly who should be paying for it? You have every responsibility to ask me to account for it. But as a people, we can’t pretend that we don’t need these resources to do what we are doing. No graduate makes 100,000 cedis a year.”

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 11, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.5 ° F
    86.5 °
    86.5 °
    65 %
    2.9mph
    31 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News