You have been enjoying FREE SHS, you should be willing to pay E-LEVY – Finance Minister

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has said Ghanaians should expect to pay the E-LEVY by taking the benefit of FREE SHS to the entire populace into greater consideration.

According to him, people who have enjoyed FREE SHS should accept to pay E-LEVY in order to make it possible for others to enjoy it too.

Speaking at a Townhall Meeting in Tamale on E-LEVY, Ken Ofori Atta said he has been appalled by the gross rejection of the policy by the youth and especially individuals who have benefited from FREE SHS.

“So when I see the energy especially with which graduates who have gone through free senior high are against E-levy, I ask whether they are calculating what the cost is. And I ask in truthfulness that does any graduate make more than 8000 or 5000?

“Assuming you are a graduate and you even made 100,000 cedis a year and you transfer all of that through MoMo, how much will that be? 10 percent of 100,000 is 10,000 , so a third of that is 3000. So 3000 cedis for your roads , for your free education , for all of that and you are up in arms.

“So truly who should be paying for it? You have every responsibility to ask me to account for it. But as a people, we can’t pretend that we don’t need these resources to do what we are doing. No graduate makes 100,000 cedis a year.”