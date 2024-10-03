You have energy to record a diss song for a female but can’t speak on Galamsey – Sarkodie dragged again

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie seems to be getting new enemies by the day for failing to speak out on the happenings in the country.

The current trending issue in the country has to do with the activities of illegal mining destroying water bodies in the country.

Some top personalities including celebrities in the country have added their voice to the fight against Galamsey asking the government to do something about it.

One person whose voice hasn’t been heard on the issue is Sarkodie and this is worrying to some Ghanaians asking why the rapper is silent during this period.

According to them, Sarkodie was loud during the NDC era and they wonder what has changed this period when everything in the country seems to be in a total mess.

Well, Sarkodie shared a photo of himself on social media and one fan decided to give it to him wototwoto.

The fan queried Sarkodie’s silence adding that all the rapper can do is to record a diss song for a lady but can’t speak on National issue again.

-- AD --

“This is all you know. You can’t speak truth to power when NDC is in opposition. Mmaa nt?kwa a anka woay? diss track awie. #FreeTheCitizens wae.”

See screenshot below: