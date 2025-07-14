type here...
Entertainment

You have enhanced your body- counselor Lutterodt tells Wendy Shay

By Mzta Churchill

Relationship counselor, Counselor Lutterdt has insisted that Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay has enhanced her body.

Speaking in a recent interview, Counselor Lutterodt asked Wendy Shay to stop being stubborn and admit that she has enhanced her body.

According to Counselor Lutterodt, when Wendy Shay was coming up, Bullet, her manager used to bring her to the studio and begged them to help promote her.

Comparing Wendy Shay’s before and after, the relationship counselor has said that Wendy has enhanced her Body.

Meanwhile, Counselor Lutterodt said that he cannot say whether the musician went under the knife or enhanced her body through other means.

He however stated that there is nothing wrong with the musician to enhance her body.

The relationship counselor believes that when one feels they lack something and enhances it, there is no problem with that.

