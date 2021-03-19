- Advertisement -

The former Member of Parliament of Kumbungu Constituency Ras Mubarak has expressed his exasperation over the news of Achimota School allegedly denying admission to two ‘Rastafarian’ students.

The politician averred that the move by the school is an infringement on the rights of the students according to the 1992 Constitution.

According to Ras Mubarak, the school have humiliated the students and the treatment meted out to them is degrading just because of their dreadlocks.

In a long Facebook post, the former MP wrote; “The provisions of our constitution are clear, No child shall be deprived by any other person of medical treatment, EDUCATION or any other social or economic benefit by reason only of religious or other beliefs”.

Read full post below;

This comes after a disappointed father shared on Facebook that his son and one other student have been allegedly denied admission into Achimota School because of their dreadlocks.

The father identified as Ras Aswad Nkrabeah revealed that the authorities of Achimota School claimed it is against the rules of the school to admit students with dreadlocks.

Read his full post below;

Ras Aswad further stated that dreadlocks, in any way does not disrupt the activities of the school.