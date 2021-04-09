You have learnt smoking because of me – Shatta Wale tells Sarkodie

- Advertisement -

SM boss Shatta Wale has attacked his former best friend in the music industry Sarkodie once again.

Recently, the Tema-based rapper has been showing off always holding a stick of cigar either in his photos or in his videos.

A lot of people have questioned why the sudden change of Sarkodie who has denied claims in the past that he smokes would now be showing off with a cigar every now and then.

But according to Shatta Wale, a lot of Ghanaian acts have started smoking including Sarkodie because they have learnt the act from him.

Taking to his Snapchat page he wrote: ““Now dierr smoking nkwaaa for Ghana music ooo????Because of me everyone is smoking on cam???? smoking branding????“

