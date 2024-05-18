Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has responded swiftly to the letter from the lawyers of TV/Radio presenter Akwasi Aboagye asking him to apologize for her damning comment about their client.

According to their letter, Afia Schwarzenegger has been insulting their client for many years but he has always ignored her.

However, in her recent rant on social media, he accused him of having sexual intercourse with minors cheats on his wife a statement that is destroying the family of the presenter.

They advised that she apologize within seven days or face legal action.

Well, Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to the letter by indicating that she isn’t going to retract or apologize for what she said.

She disclosed that Akwasi Aboagye had an affair with her and a friend some 2o years ago when they were both minors so she is right to say the presenter has been sleeping with minors.

Afia Schwarzenegger continued by asking if the lawyers in the country have no work to do rather than write her a letter threatening to sue her.

Watch the video below: