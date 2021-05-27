You have not seen anything yet – Twene Jonas’ sister

- Advertisement -

The sister of Twene Jonas identified as Ohemaa Frema has revealed that Ghanaians and the leaders of the country have not seen anything yet from her brother.

Frema who is also based in the state but currently in Ghana has joined his brothers to take on the leaders and some Chiefs in the country.

According to her, her brother Jonas always speaks with pain in his heart because of some experiences he has had an encounter with the system.

Giving an example of such experiences, she narrated that with her connections she was able to get some container clinics from Italy which would help the health challenges in the country.

But to date, those containers are still locked up in Italy because people in charge to help her get the documentation are not willing to help out.

She added those who are also to help are also demanding to sleep with her first.

She went ahead to say that because she doesn’t belong to a certain political party no one is willing to help.

In her video stated that what her brother is doing is just the tip of the iceberg because he is yet to unleash more venom on the leader.

Stating that they’ve come to the realization that the only language the government and the leaders understand is an insult so they would give it to them until they do what is right for the country.

Watch he video below:

Frema in the video also lashed out at the chief of New York who revealed that he had placed Twene Jonas on the wanted list.

She questioned what he has done for the people of Ghana since coming abroad aside from wearing big clothes to grace funerals.

Ohemaa Frema revealed that at least she goes around soliciting second-hand clothes and other things for the people in her community because she is also a queen mother but what has he the “supposed” chief done?