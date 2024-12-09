You have short memories like 1gig memory – NPP lady fires following John Mahama’s win

A young disappointed NPP lady has shared a self-made video of herself slamming Ghanaians for voting for John Mahama again as the president of the country.

In a self-made video, the lady complained that despite the dumsor, corruption and spending on his mistresses, Ghanaians has voted for John Mahama again.

The pained lady described the majority of Ghanaians who voted for John Mahama as people with short memories.

In the latter part of the video, the lady stated that she’s scared dumsor is returning.