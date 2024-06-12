You have to be on my level before trying to beef me – Stonebwoy subtly jabs Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla who was recently crowned the 25th VGMA Artiste of the Year, has shared his thoughts on the much-discussed topic of rivalry in the Ghanaian music scene.

In an interview on Asaase Radio earlier this morning, the Bhim Nation boss made it clear that he does not engage in rivalries or beefs with other artists.

Stonebwoy emphatically denied having any ongoing feuds, stating, “I am not in a rivalry with anyone. Anyone trying to beef me must be at my level first.”

The award-winning artist highlighted his current focus on personal and professional growth, emphasizing his status as a married man and a solid, untroubled individual.

He elaborated on the nature of rivalries in the music industry, explaining, “A beef is when you get replies, or a rivalry is when it’s back and forth.”

Despite the perception of a longstanding rivalry between him and fellow dancehall artist Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy insisted that he is uninterested in such conflicts.

This perception of rivalry stems from the well-publicized altercation at the 2019 VGMA, which involved both artists and resulted in gun-pulling and subsequent court issues.

The fans of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have also played a significant role in fueling the narrative of a rivalry between the two.

However, Stonebwoy’s recent comments suggest a shift in his approach. He seems unbothered by Shatta Wale’s actions, including the latter’s recent accusations following the cancellation of his show at the University of Ghana.