A headmaster of an undisclosed school somewhere in Ghana has been exposed by a female student for making advances towards her via WhatsApp.

The schoolgirl, whose name is given as Serwaa, leaked the private chat between her and the headmaster revealing how the shameless old man was bent on cheating on his wife with a girl old enough to be his child.

In the chat, the young girl blatantly told the headmaster she’s not the type of girl who opens her leg for teachers like other vulnerable girls do.

The girl revealed to the disappointment of the headmaster that she is no longer a student in his school but was still part of the school’s group on WhatsApp after she quit not too long ago.

She then threatened him that she was going to leak their chat to serve as a bitter lesson to him and other teachers who prey on innocent schoolgirls.

Check out the exchange between them below.