You are inciting hoodlums to invade my home but I will defend myself – NAM1 replies Mahama

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Nana Appiah Mensah, nicknamed NAM1, has in a tweet hit out at Mahama after the latter vowed to retrieve locked up monies of clients in the Menzgold scandal if voted back in power.

Mahama, addressing NDC supporters at the launch of their campaign at the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, said that he was going to go to all legal lengths to recover funds of Menzgold customers if he was entrusted power in the December polls.

Claiming that the NPP was shielding the businessman, he fumed that the government had not made any significant efforts in retrieving clients’ monies.

”What is so special about NAM 1 that Akuffo Addo is shielding him? Why do you unleash police on innocent customers while NAM 1 walks free”, the ex-president raged on.

The Menzgold scandal, however, led to thousands of customers who invested huge sums in NAM1’s gold derivative business having their investment locked up.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in September 2018 asked Menzgold to cease operations because they were taking deposits which they did not have licensing for.

NAM1 was provisionally charged with taking deposits without a license, money laundering, and defrauding by false pretense.

Meanwhile, the businessman took to his Twitter account claiming the ex-president had ulterior motives for passing such comments.

According to the owner of Zylofon Media, Mahama’s statement was both a political tactic and a crafty way of inciting clients to invade his house and offices as it has happened in the past.

He disclosed that in spite of the fact that legal proceedings regarding the scandal are ongoing, his company continues to make substantive payments to clients.

His tweet read, ”Regardless of the court proceedings, frozen accounts & assets, we’ve made significant payments & continue to do so. Yet due to politics, u’re inciting & inviting clients under the guise of they getting paid, when your real intention is to get them organized together with hired hoodlums to invade my home again and our offices this weekend. We have informed the police, we’re law-abiding and so this time shall defend ourselves fully as permitted by law.”

He was clearly dissapointed by Mahama’s inconsiderate comments just in his quest to score political points.

As stated in his tweet, he was going to protect himself in the event of any such invasions in the future.

