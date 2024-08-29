type here...
“You killled your husband to become an MP” – John Dumelo apologises to Lydia Alhassan

By Armani Brooklyn
John Dumelo

The NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has issued an apology after accusing Lydia Seyram Alhassan, of killing her husband to gain power.

Dumelo made this controversial remark during TV3’s Community Watch programme, suggesting that Lydia might have been involved in her husband’s death to secure her position as MP.

His statement was triggered by NPP supporters chanting about the V8 saga during his submission.

He stated, “I want to say something. I can see their supporters have been mentioning V8, V8, V8. If that is the case, then it is also fair to say that maybe Lydia is the one who killed her husband to become MP.

That is it, because if they want to go that tangent, I can also go the same tangent. If they want to go that tangent, I will go the same tangent because this time around, it is boot for boot.”

This comment sparked outrage, particularly on social media platform X, where users heavily criticised him.

In response to the backlash, Dumelo took to X to apologise and retract his statement, saying, “I apologise and retract the comments I made earlier today on TV3.”

Source:GHpage

