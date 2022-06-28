I was nobody, you made me who I am today – Afia Schwar finally expresses gratitude to Delay ( VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Showing gratitude to people who helped you in one way or the other is one sure way of becoming great. It takes nothing much of a resource to say ‘Thank You’ to the hand that fed you when all seemed lost.

This is the story of Ellen Asante Korkor known on the screens some time ago as Afia Schwarzenegger. Ellen once became the face of the onetime popular Ghanaian local TV series ‘AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER’ after Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa left due to her fall out with Delay.

Speaking a video shared online, a grateful Ellen Asante in tears expressed gratitude in person to Deloris Frimpong Manso-DELAY (who then was the executive producer of the hit tv series) as one who helped her when she was down in the mud of life.

Ellen (Afia Schwar) while speaking in the video, admitted that Delay made her who she is today and again mentioned that it was the astute and firebrand presenter at Wontumi Radio in Accra that rented an apartment for her when she came to Accra in search of greener pastures.

“You made me. Delay, I’m speechless because I was nobody. You were the first to rent an apartment for me in Accra almost 13 years ago. You made me. Through you, I have established the biggest pub and restaurant in Accra. You have done a lot for me”, Ellen said amidst tears in gratitude.

Ellen Korkor made these remarks at Delay’s 40th birthday celebration.

The Local Television Series ‘AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER’ years ago was the talk of the town. Ghanaians loved it. It was a hilarious local drama that everybody liked. It was mostly aired on TV3.

This series which was produced by Delay gave some people the platform to gain recognition not only in Ghana but internationally with our very own controversial and self-acclaimed Queen of GH comedy Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwar benefitting as well as Nana Tornado and the likes.

It is worth knowing that Afia Schwar (Valentina) got her name from this series she featured in years ago, and this got the name stuck with Ghanaians many years after the series ceased to air on television.