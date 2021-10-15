- Advertisement -

John Dramani Mahama, the former president of Ghana, has lashed out at the media for what he describes as their deafening silence over the corrupt governance of incumbent president Nana Akufo-Addo but loud criticism of his administration from 2012 to 2016.

He made this statement in response to what he claims were the vile lies and propaganda peddled against him while in government.

Speaking on Cape 93.3 Fm in Cape Coast, the former leader dismissed claims of owning a Swiss bank account insisting he operates just three bank accounts domestically including ADB, Zenith, and Guarantee Trust bank.

“I don’t have any foreign account anywhere, I have three bank accounts – ADB, Zenith and Guaranty Trust bank. If you want to investigate me, investigate those banks, my money is all there.”

He said the media has spared his opponent (President Akufo-Addo) and his government from criticisms in respect of corruption matters compared to what was seen under his government.

“You made so much noise, and now you’ve all gone quiet. You’ve all been cowed, you can’t talk. There were all kinds of propaganda against me. They said Lordina and I have stolen 100 million dollars into a Swiss Account. How would you get access to that kind of money? World Bank money doesn’t come to Finance Ministry. It’s with the BoG, how do I go to them to ask for such money and transfer it to a Swiss account?“

He claimed under him, all the corruption-related matters were dealt with frontally, saying that same cannot be said under his opponent’s government who shielded public officials embroiled in corruption allegations.

“BOST, Agyapa, PDS, missing excavators, and galamsey fraud with smoking-gun evidence have all been swept under the carpet. I recently heard the President talking about the names given to him by Ghanaians and sadly, he forgot to add the name Clearing Agent,” Mr Mahama said.