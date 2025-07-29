type here...
Entertainment

You make noise on beat like Bantama kwenkwen seller- Agya Koo bathes Lilwin with insults

By Mzta Churchill

Veteran Kumawood actor, Agya Koo retaliated after his colleague actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin disrespected him on radio.

To anyone at sea, Kwadwo Nkansah granted an interview on Nhyira FM and did not spare the legendary actor when a questioned about him was asked.

READ ALSO: Wanim tantan- handsome Lilwin insults Diana Asamoah

Lilwin stated during the interview that he has no time for Agya Koo because his time has passed, so, he needs someone to hang his dead career around their neck.

Lilwin stated that the dead career of Agya Koo has pushed him into vlogging and music, stating that the musician hosts a podcast show and immediately after that, sings at funerals before he could eat.

In his response, Agya Koo did not spare Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin as he gave him a taste of his own medicine.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Agya Koo did not spare Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, as he said that the actor cum musician makes noise on a beat like a Bantama Kwenkwen Seller.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Wanim tantan- handsome Lilwin insults Diana Asamoah

Lilwin Curses late Daddy Lumba’s family

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, July 29, 2025
23.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Daddy Lumba’s biological children arrive in Ghana

Daddy Lumba children

“We don’t know Odo Broni” – Lumba’s family speaks

Daddy Lumba Odo Broni Akosua Serwaa

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

Here is what killed Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba’s wife refuses to speak with the late musician’s abusuapanin

Daddy Lumba
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways