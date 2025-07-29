You make noise on beat like Bantama kwenkwen seller- Agya Koo bathes Lilwin with insults

Veteran Kumawood actor, Agya Koo retaliated after his colleague actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin disrespected him on radio.

To anyone at sea, Kwadwo Nkansah granted an interview on Nhyira FM and did not spare the legendary actor when a questioned about him was asked.

READ ALSO: Wanim tantan- handsome Lilwin insults Diana Asamoah

Lilwin stated during the interview that he has no time for Agya Koo because his time has passed, so, he needs someone to hang his dead career around their neck.

Lilwin stated that the dead career of Agya Koo has pushed him into vlogging and music, stating that the musician hosts a podcast show and immediately after that, sings at funerals before he could eat.

In his response, Agya Koo did not spare Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin as he gave him a taste of his own medicine.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Agya Koo did not spare Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, as he said that the actor cum musician makes noise on a beat like a Bantama Kwenkwen Seller.