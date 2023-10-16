type here...
“You Muslims must die”; 72 years old American man says as he stabs 6 years old boy 26 times for being a Muslim

By Osei Emmanuel
A 6 years old boy was killed and his mother critically injured when they were stabbed by a man who targeted them because they were Muslim in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Hanaan Shahin, the mother called 911 Saturday morning and told dispatchers her landlord in southwest suburban Plainfield Township was attacking her with a knife, authorities said.

Police arrived and found Shahin and her son, Wadea Al-Fayoume. Each had been repeatedly stabbed, the boy 26 times.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead with the mother in serious condition.

Police found the suspect, a 71 years old Joseph Czuba, outside the residence and took him into custody.

Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of a hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 

“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” the Will County sheriff’s department said.

