“You must collect this one” – Lady tackles boyfriend as she gets pregnant for the 4th time (Video)

A young Nigerian couple have raised eyebrows on the internet as they were spotted having an intense argument after the lady tackled her boyfriend about pregnancy and demanding not to abort it this time around.

It appears the lady has been aborting her past pregnancies counting to 3 already, but insisted this time that she will keep the baby which happens to be her fourth pregnancy.

In a video, which surfaced online, the lady could be seen insisting on keeping the pregnancy. She was shouting at the top of her voice while the guy tried to calm her down.

She however refused, noting that he can’t dissuade her from her stance. She urged him to get ready to become a father.

Watch the video below: