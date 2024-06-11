You need immediate medical attention – Ghanaians tell Funny Face as he debuts new look

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has recently unveiled a new look, causing a stir on social media.

Fans and lovers of the comic actor as well as his critics have speculated whether the change is linked to his ongoing struggles with depression, especially following his public plea to see his children, which has been consistently denied by his baby mama, Vanessa.

In this new photo that has caused a frenzy on social media, Funny Face was captured rocking a typical traditional hairstyle meant for ladies.

Recall that a few days ago, Funny Face shared a video of himself to respond to fans urging him to keep his problems with Vanessa off social media.

In the video, he clarified that he has cancelled his earlier plans of taking legal action to gain access to his children because he believes it would ultimately harm them.

Funny Face additionally shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with Vanessa, where he was seen pleading for a chance to see his kids.

Despite being unemployed, he mentioned that he still sends Vanessa 1100 cedis monthly for their children’s upkeep.

Netizens Reactions…

Maame Yaa Asanewaa Quaicoe – Enti wo ankasa woogye d?n w? wiase?

Moses Kanley – I wow understand your name, infact you are funny without your face

Priscilla Larbi Ameevor – Eeeeiiii eeeeeiii funny face bekum nipa. I just opened my fon and this wat I’m seeing

G Bab’s Mohammed – Just ignore the man,and look at the beautiful princess behind him

Jeriah Owusu – Oh what at all do u want..what u have been through is so painful but big man remember someone out there loves u more than you can imagine. Don’t stress yourself too much big man