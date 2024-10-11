type here...
You need Keche more than Keche needs you; Keche Joshua cooks King Paluta

By Armani Brooklyn
Keche

Keche Joshua, a member of the music group Keche, has argued that King Paluta needs them more than they need him.

Recall that a few months ago, Keche Josuha publicly criticised King Paluta for his lack of promotion for their collaborative track, titled “My Father.”

Keche Joshua’s rants stemmed from the fact that a song which was released in June hadn’t seen any significant promotion from King Paluta, a move Keche Joshua claims is disrespectful.

In an Instagram video, the crooner  highlighted the contrast between Paluta’s support for other artists like Wendy Shay and Sista Afia, and his apparent reluctance to promote “My Father.”

He revealed that Paluta was enthusiastic about the collaboration but distanced himself once the song was released.

Still on King Paluta, Keche Joshua has once again emphasized that King Paluta needs them more than they need them citing the years they’ve been relevant in the music industry.

Speaking in an interview on Original TV’s Adwene Pa show, Keche stated that despite featuring King Paluta, the young artists still need them more than they need him.

Source:GHpage

