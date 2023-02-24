Popular female gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has taken a swipe at Nana Agradaa over some insensitive remarks she passed about the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.

Diana Asamoah who expressed her displeasure slammed the former fetish priestess for making such inconsiderate comments at a time the entire nation is in a state of mourning.

According to the gospel musician, Nana Agradaa should have died instead of Christian Atsu because she is a fraudster.

The gospel musician fired; “You were the idol worshipper. You noticed it didn’t work. You are the one with a fraudulent nature and the habit of stealing and swindling others. Can you say that the houses you built were from a good source? You built those houses with monies from defrauding and stealing from others. Keep quiet I don’t want to vent out, so shut up!

This young life has been cut short and we are all in pain. You are even the one supposed to die and not Atsu. It’s impossible to dictate to God because you were the one supposed to die because we benefit from Atsu’s existence. Prisoners, orphans, in fact, the entire country benefited from him. But as for you, you even have the tendency to swindle prisoners. You can even deceive kids and steal their fees.

You think because we are quiet, we are scared of you. If after all, you have done, God hasn’t killed you and you are still walking about freely, it’s because God does not want you to die from your sins. Repent and stop the habit of flaunting that church of yours. If truly you have accepted Christ, it should reflect in your lifestyle. If truly you have repented from idol worship and have transitioned into the Christian faith, live a holy life”.

Watch the video below;

Just few days after the death of the Ghanaian footballer, Nana Agradaa currently known as Evangelist Mama Pat asserted that the footballer died because he wasn’t righteous.

According to Mama Pat, if Atsu had known God, he wouldn’t have died and would have survived just like the other victims of the earthquake who didn’t lose their precious lives.

She went on to say that it’s very usual for footballers to go for fetish, black magic and other sources of power to protect themselves. There if Atsu really had God, he would have saved him.