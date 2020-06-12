type here...
You paint my world with bright colours-Dada Boat speaks after flaunting Gloria Sarfo as girlfriend

The news about the wedding between Ghana’s best TV personalities; Gloria Sarfo and Mikki Osei Berko aka Dada Boat is fast trending on all social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Gloria Sarfo and Dada Boat set to marry- Pre-wedding photos hit online

The lovely couple shared the news with their fans and followers on social media this morning, Friday 12th June 2020.

The soon to be couple also shared their pre-wedding photos to further send strong messages out there looking soo happy and excited as they speak about how they love each other.

Dada Boat drunk in the love of the ever-charming and beautiful actress, Gloria Sarfo again has taken to Instagram to express his unending love to the damsel of his life, posting a picture of her and adding a romantic caption.

READ ALSO: 6 Photos that prove Gloria Sarfo and Dada Boat are truly in love

His caption reads; “@gloriaosarfo You paint my world with bright colours and bring meaning to my life. You light up my day and spark up my soul.???????”

See screenshot below;

Congratulations to the two. We await on your wedding day!

Source:GHPAGE

